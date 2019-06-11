Home

Vanita Jarosz
More Obituaries for Vanita Jarosz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Vanita J. "Vonnie" Jarosz

Vanita J. "Vonnie" Jarosz Obituary
Vanita "Vonnie" Jarosz (nee Shuman), age 77. Loving wife of Robert. Cherished mom of Debbie, Lori (Edwin) Brand, Robin (Phil) Ferguson, Misty (Brian) Cisarik and Keith (Jeanne) Jarosz. Nana of the late Jason Bulat, Brian, Jimmy (Kandyce), David, Tiffany (Andrew), Cody, Andrew, Heather, Keith, Brandon, Maddie, Korina and Jordan. Nonnie of Cameron, Jason, Claire and Colton. Loving cousin to many. Funeral Wednesday 10:30am at RICHARD J MODELL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 12641 W. 143rd St., Homer Glen. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Visitation Tuesday 3pm to 9pm. 708-301-3595 or rjmodellfh.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 11, 2019
