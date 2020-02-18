|
Vasiliki Konstantellos, 93, nee Sakkos; born in Chrisovo, Nafpaktias, Greece. Beloved wife of Lambros Konstantellos; loving mother of Christos (Maria) Konstantellos, Theodoros (Vasiliki) Konstantellos and Stravoula "Stella" (Bernard) Nyder; proud grandmother of Lambros (Elena), John, Konstantinos, Lambros, Panagiota, Vasiliki, Joseph, Vicky and Lauren and great-grandmother of Christos; devoted daughter of the late Theodoros and the late Stavroula Sakkos and daughter-in-law of the late Christos and the late Vasiliki Konstantellos; dearest sister of the late Nikolaos (the late Maria), Anastasios (the late Vasiliki) and Theodoros (Fotini) Sakkos; dear aunt of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Wednesday, February 19th, from 4:00 to 9:00 PM at Lawrence Funeral Home, 4800 N. Austin Ave., Chicago. Family and friends will meet Thursday morning, February 20th at St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church 2727 W. Winona St., Chicago, IL 60625 for funeral service at 10:30 AM. Interment to follow at Ridgewood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to Greek American Rehabilitation & Care Centre would be appreciated. Arrangements by John G. Adinamis Funeral Director, LTD. 847-375-0095 or www.jgadinamis.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 18, 2020