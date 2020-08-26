1/1
Vasiliki Kotsogiannis
Vasiliki (Bess) Kotsogiannis nee Arvanetes, 88, passed away on August 22, 2020. Born in Thoknia, Megalopolis Greece to the late Demetrios and Amalia Arvanetes. Beloved wife of the late Triandaphyllos (Russell) Kotsogiannis for 54 years. Loving mother of Nikki (Tom) Massouras, Nikolas (Dianne), and Debbie (Phillip) Chiganos. Devoted Yiayia of Vasilia, Zachary, Christen, Ted, Anna, Evan and Stephanos. Fond sister of Nicki Papanikolaou and the late Jane Stavrianos, the late John Arvanetes, the late Katina and the late Jean Sgouros.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, August 27th from 11:00 am – 12:30 pm at Saints Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church, 11025 S. Roberts Road, Palos Hills, IL 60465. Funeral Service at 12:30 pm. Interment Bethania Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Saints Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church, Palos Hills. Orrico Kourelis Funeral Services Inc; handling all arrangements.

For information please call 815/462-0711 or www.orricofuneral.com.



Published in Chicago Tribune on Aug. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
27
Visitation
11:00 - 12:30 PM
Saints Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church
AUG
27
Funeral service
12:30 PM
Saints Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church
Funeral services provided by
Orrico Kourelis Funeral Services Inc.
637 Lenox Street
New Lenox, IL 60451
(877) 974-9201
