Kosmas, Vassilios "Bill" A., 86 of Chicago passed away November 22, 2019. He was a loving husband to Emy; cherished father of Mary (Mike) Doty, the late Susan Kosmas and Karen (Scott) Bednarke; treasured grandfather of TJ, Kate, Robert, Zachary and Duke; adoring great grandfather of Rosalie. Visitation is Friday, November 29, 2019 4 pm to 6 pm at Drake & Son Funeral Home, 5303 N. Western Ave., Chicago, IL. Service in the chapel at 6pm. Info 773-561-6874 or www.drakeandsonfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 26, 2019