Vasso Danos, nee Paraskos, of Geneva, age 81. Beloved wife of John; loving mother of Denise (Dan) Ugaste, Perry (Anne) and Demetri (Jeanne); proud grandmother of Tonia (Vince), Alysa (Andrew), Jennifer (Matthew), Elena, Lindsey, Katherine, John, Katie, and John; great grandmother of Dominic, Kennedy, Annalise, Alexander, Ronan and Addison; fond daughter of the late Demetrios and Paraskevi Paraskos; dear sister of Anna (James) George, and the late Thomais (Late Vasili) Levounis. Funeral services are private, Interment Evergreen Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Chris J Balodimas Funeral Director. For further info call 708-F-U-N-E-R-A-L.