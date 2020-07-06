1/1
Vasso Danos
1938 - 2020
Vasso Danos, nee Paraskos, of Geneva, age 81. Beloved wife of John; loving mother of Denise (Dan) Ugaste, Perry (Anne) and Demetri (Jeanne); proud grandmother of Tonia (Vince), Alysa (Andrew), Jennifer (Matthew), Elena, Lindsey, Katherine, John, Katie, and John; great grandmother of Dominic, Kennedy, Annalise, Alexander, Ronan and Addison; fond daughter of the late Demetrios and Paraskevi Paraskos; dear sister of Anna (James) George, and the late Thomais (Late Vasili) Levounis. Funeral services are private, Interment Evergreen Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Chris J Balodimas Funeral Director. For further info call 708-F-U-N-E-R-A-L.



Published in Chicago Tribune on Jul. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
4 entries
July 7, 2020
"D" and family,
My deepest sympathy on the loss of your mother.

Neill
Neill mccarthy
Friend
July 6, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Conboy's Westchester Funeral Home
July 6, 2020
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
stelios and Cathy mougolias
July 6, 2020
Chris and family,
I am very sorry about your loss.

Neill Mc Carthy
Neill mccarthy
Friend
