Velda Garfinkel, nee Sneider, age 87. Beloved wife of the late Norman; cherished mother of Mitchell and Noel, Dear sister of Charlene (the late Ben) Hertz and Don (Marilyn) Sneider; devoted daughter of the late Sam and Agnes; fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. Graveside services Friday, 11/29th, 1:30 PM. at Westlawn Cemetery (Eastlake Section), 7801 W. Montrose, Norridge. Contributions in Velda's name to the Anti Cruelty Society www.anticruelty.org would be appreciated. Info Mitzvah Memorial Funerals 630-MITZVAH
630-648-9824, or www.mitzvahfunerals.com
