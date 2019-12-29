|
|
Velma Bronson Cohen, nee Biederman. Beloved wife of the late Milton "Buddy" Bronson and the late Hilliard Cohen; cherished mother of Maxine (Richard) Jason and Steve (Mia Young) Bronson; loving grandmother of Amy Feldman, Beth (Steven) Titiner, Debra (Anthony) Elman and Mindy (Todd) Weiss and great-grandchildren Dylan, Brady, Ella, Drake, Michael, Rachel, Max, Aaron, David and Elise; dear sister of Helen (the late Irving) Snider and the late Elaine (Richard) Kohn; fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. Graveside services Monday 12 Noon at Memorial Park Cemetery-Makom Shalom South section, 9901 Skokie Blvd, Skokie (after entering cemetery go to southwest corner of the cemetery). Contributions in Velma's name to the Jewish National Fund (JNF)
www.jnf.org would be appreciated. Info Mitzvah Memorial Funerals 630-MITZVAH 630-648-9824, or www.mitzvahfunerals.com
