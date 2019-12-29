Chicago Tribune Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mitzvah Memorial Funerals
500 Lake Cook Road
Deerfield, IL 60015
630-648-9824
Graveside service
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
12:00 PM
Memorial Park Cemetery-Makom Shalom South section
9901 Skokie Blvd
Skokie, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Velma Cohen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Velma Bronson Cohen

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Velma Bronson Cohen, nee Biederman. Beloved wife of the late Milton "Buddy" Bronson and the late Hilliard Cohen; cherished mother of Maxine (Richard) Jason and Steve (Mia Young) Bronson; loving grandmother of Amy Feldman, Beth (Steven) Titiner, Debra (Anthony) Elman and Mindy (Todd) Weiss and great-grandchildren Dylan, Brady, Ella, Drake, Michael, Rachel, Max, Aaron, David and Elise; dear sister of Helen (the late Irving) Snider and the late Elaine (Richard) Kohn; fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. Graveside services Monday 12 Noon at Memorial Park Cemetery-Makom Shalom South section, 9901 Skokie Blvd, Skokie (after entering cemetery go to southwest corner of the cemetery). Contributions in Velma's name to the Jewish National Fund (JNF)

www.jnf.org would be appreciated. Info Mitzvah Memorial Funerals 630-MITZVAH 630-648-9824, or www.mitzvahfunerals.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Velma's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Mitzvah Memorial Funerals
Download Now