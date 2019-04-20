Velma Jeanne Lucas was born July 22, 1956, as a twin, to the late Sylvester and Virgia B. Lucas.Velma attended Gospel Temple M.B. Church where she accepted Jesus Christ. She was active in the choir & could always be found laughing & bringing joy to those around her. She later joined Chicago Salem Missionary Baptist Holiness church & also attended St. Luke Church. Velma gave birth to her first child, Jeanette Lucas, on June 24, 1973. Jeanette preceded her in death in 1976. Her second daughter, Barbara Jeanne, was born in 1989 & brought a new joy to her life. Velma volunteered around her community Cabrini Green She was devoted to her life partner of 30 years, Ricardo Blount. Velma endured many health complications, but stayed positive. On April 6, 2019 the Lord allowed Velma to rest from her labor & enter into eternal life with Him.Velma leaves, her daughter Barbara Jeanne Irene Blount (Kofi Agyemeng Duah); grandchild Genesis Afriyie-Marie Agyemang; life partner Ricardo Harold Blount; three brothers, Sid Elbert Lucas (Velma) of California, Arthur-Ray Lucas of Arkansas, Theodis Lucas (Carletta); three sisters, Versie Johnson, her twin Elma Lucas, & Alnora Lucas; two uncles, Jack Lawrence Lucas & Willie Lee Lucas, & a very large host of nephews, nieces, cousins & friends who loved her & will miss her dearly. Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary