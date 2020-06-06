Velma June (Thompson) Crawford
Born June 6, 1920 - Chicago

Happy Birthday Mom/Grandma on what would have been your 100th! Holidays--especially Christmas--just aren't the same. We're extremely grateful for your 81-year life of sacrifice/devotion to family/friends, God/country. You are missed beyond words.


Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 6, 2020.
