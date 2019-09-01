|
|
Venus J. Miller, age 93, passed away on Friday, August 30, 2019. Beloved wife of the late George J. and loving mother of Ellen Kay (Kathryn Voltmer), John G. (Peter L. O'Reilly), Evangeline G. and Nicholas G. (Mhairi Phillips) Miller. Proud grandmother of George G. and Angus M. Miller. Devoted daughter of the late Nicholas and Evangeline Jonson. Dear sister of Stella (the late Jim) Zaharako, Mary (the late Peter) Christos, the late Christ (the late Joanne), the late James (Pat), Virginia (the late John) Annes, Denny and George (Sophia) Jonson and sister-in-law of the late Katherine Rhodes and Chris Miller. Fond aunt of many nieces and nephews and their families. Venus, a life-long lover of the arts, was active in community theater in the Northwest Suburbs, studied voice at the Cincinnati Conservatory of Music, sang in the church choir and loved to paint. Visitation Tuesday, September 3, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. at N. H. Scott Hanekamp Funeral Home, 1240 Waukegan Road, Glenview. Family and friends will meet Wednesday morning, September 4, 2019, at SS Peter and Paul Greek Orthodox Church, 1401 Wagner Road, Glenview, for Funeral Service at 10:00 a.m. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 1, 2019