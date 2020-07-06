Vera Cullen (nee Grieco) born Chicago January 1st 1920 to the late Sam and Concetta (nee Ranieri) Grieco. Peacefully at rest July 3,2020. Beloved wife of the late Raymond Cullen Sr. (ret CFD) Adoring mother of the late Judy Guskey (late Donald), Linda Zaccagnini, Kathy Harrison (John) and Raymond Cullen Jr. (ret CFD) (Helen). Proud grandmother of Denise Chiuccarliello (Tony), the late John Zaccagnini Jr. (Heather),Donald Guskey Jr.(Giana),Paula Steffan (Brian),Kimberly Kempf (Michael),Jeffery Harrison(Joelle) and James Harrison(Cassidy). Great Grandmother ( aka GG ) of12. Dearest sister of the late Raymond Grieco (late Rose), the late Rita Ranieri (late Angelo),the late Edward Grieco (late Maryann) and the late Emil Grieco (late Verna) fond Sister in law of the late Shirley Rochetto (late Alex) and Patrica Smith (late Marc). Fond cousin, aunt and dear friend to many. Was always ready for a cup of coffee and some chit-chat. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Ende,Menzer,Walsh & Quinn Retirees Widows and Children Assistance Fund 20 S. Clark Chicago Illinois 60603. Visitation will be Tuesday, July 7, 2020 from 3:00 until 8:00 p.m. at Cumberland Chapels 8300 W. Lawrence Ave. Norridge. Funeral Wednesday, (Time and location to be announced on the funeral home website on Monday) Interment will follow the Mass at St. Joseph Cemetery in River Grove. Info www.cumberlandchapels.com
or 708-456-8300