Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Vera McClory
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Vera Fern McClory

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Vera Fern McClory Obituary
Vera Fern McClory (Reeves, Hicks) passed away on the morning of June 27, 2019 at the age of 83 and is now in the presence of the Lord. Beloved daughter of the late Finley and Dora Hicks, wife of the late Charles J Reeves, mother of Dora (Jim) Binegar and Brenda Welch, grandmother of Josh Welch, Grant Welch and Holly Washvill, Mitzi, Jimmy, Mike, Elizabeth, and Mandy. great-grandma of Jack, Elise Charlotte, Samuel, Søren, Charles, and many others. She will be sorely missed.

We will have a graveside funeral service at Memorial Park Cemetery at 1:45pm in Skokie, Illinois.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.