Vera Fern McClory (Reeves, Hicks) passed away on the morning of June 27, 2019 at the age of 83 and is now in the presence of the Lord. Beloved daughter of the late Finley and Dora Hicks, wife of the late Charles J Reeves, mother of Dora (Jim) Binegar and Brenda Welch, grandmother of Josh Welch, Grant Welch and Holly Washvill, Mitzi, Jimmy, Mike, Elizabeth, and Mandy. great-grandma of Jack, Elise Charlotte, Samuel, Søren, Charles, and many others. She will be sorely missed.
We will have a graveside funeral service at Memorial Park Cemetery at 1:45pm in Skokie, Illinois.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 30, 2019