Cumberland Chapels
8300 West Lawrence Ave.
Norridge, IL 60706
(708) 456-8300
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
8:30 AM
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
9:30 AM
Divine Savior Church
Norridge , IL
View Map
Vera Italia Pipitone Obituary
Vera Italia Pipitone, nee Monegato, age 77, passed away on June 29, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. Vera was the beloved wife of John for 57 wonderful years; loving mother of Michelle A. and Anthony J. Pipitone; dearest daughter of the late Dora and John Monegato; cherished grandmother of Deanne N. Pipitone, Ashley L. McMahon, Michael A. and Kendel M. Pipitone; proud great grandmother of Milaina Christine Gepfrey; dear sister of Angelo Monegato; fond aunt of Antonio V. White. Visitation Friday July 5, 2019, from 3:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. at Cumberland Chapels 8300 W. Lawrence Ave., Norridge, IL. Funeral services will begin at 8:30 a.m. on Saturday, at the funeral home, and will then proceed to Divine Savior Church in Norridge for a funeral mass at 9:30 a.m. The entombment will follow at St. Joseph Mausoleum in River Grove. For more information www.cumberlandchapels.com or 708-456-8300.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 3, 2019
