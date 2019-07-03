|
Vera Italia Pipitone, nee Monegato, age 77, passed away on June 29, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. Vera was the beloved wife of John for 57 wonderful years; loving mother of Michelle A. and Anthony J. Pipitone; dearest daughter of the late Dora and John Monegato; cherished grandmother of Deanne N. Pipitone, Ashley L. McMahon, Michael A. and Kendel M. Pipitone; proud great grandmother of Milaina Christine Gepfrey; dear sister of Angelo Monegato; fond aunt of Antonio V. White. Visitation Friday July 5, 2019, from 3:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. at Cumberland Chapels 8300 W. Lawrence Ave., Norridge, IL. Funeral services will begin at 8:30 a.m. on Saturday, at the funeral home, and will then proceed to Divine Savior Church in Norridge for a funeral mass at 9:30 a.m. The entombment will follow at St. Joseph Mausoleum in River Grove. For more information www.cumberlandchapels.com or 708-456-8300.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 3, 2019