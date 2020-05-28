My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
Vera K. Livingston (née Kaisser), age 88, long time resident of LaGrange passed away at Aspired Living of Westmont on Monday, May 18th, 2020. Vera was born on February 3, 1932 in Göppingen, Germany, the daughter of Lothar Kaisser and Klara (née Frommeld) Kaisser. After Vera came to America to visit her sister in the 1950's, she decided to stay, and became a stewardess for Eastern Airlines where she met Park Livingston, her husband of 41 years. They had two daughters. She was a realtor for 25 years. Vera was simultaneously down to earth and joyfully lighthearted, centering her life around family, faith, nature, and travel. She taught us to laugh through life's challenges; to have faith, but not before gratitude; and to give generously from heart, not from a sense of duty, but from a place of joy and grace. She taught us to be the best version of ourselves, not by what she said, but by how she lived. Vera will be spoken of with love for generations to come and will be in our hearts forever. The roots that define us as a family were born in the heart of this amazing adventurer. Vera believed she flew on the wings of angels and that life, above all, was worthy and of unimaginable delight. Vera is survived by two sisters, Marina (née Kaisser) Lerch and Claudia (née Kaisser) Thudium; two daughters, Katie Livingston-Brock and Susan L. Robertson and their children, Marissa Brock, Parker Robertson and Logan Robertson; two step-children; nine grandchildren; and 19 great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband, Park and two step-sons. We are extremely grateful for the heartfelt, compassionate care Vera received over the course of her final years. To everyone who supported Vera, we cannot thank you enough. A celebration of Vera's life will be held later this summer. Arrangements entrusted to Hallowell & James Funeral Home, Countryside. Info: (708) 352-6500 or hjfunerals.com
Published in PL-Doings on May 28, 2020.