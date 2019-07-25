Home

Visitation
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Warren Funeral Home
1475 N. Cemetery Rd.
Gurnee, IL
Vera L. Poupore


1927 - 2019
Vera L. Poupore Obituary
Vera LaVerne Poupore, 92 of Waukegan passed away on Monday, July 22, 2019 at Bickford of Gurnee in Gurnee, IL.

She was born on April 14, 1927 to the late Anthony and Florence (Hayward) Bauer in Marinette, WI. On October 2, 1948 she married Clarence Poupore in Menominee, MI. She enjoyed golfing and loved spending time with her family.

Vera is survived by her husband, Clarence, her daughters; Deborah (Stephen) Murphy, and Lynn Teser, her grandchildren; Fredrick (Cindy) Murphy, and Christine (Jason) Puschak her great grandchildren; Ryan, Carter, Sophia, and Aidan.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her brother's; Richard and Herbert Bauer, and her son-in-law, Robert Teser.

Visitation will be at Warren Funeral Home on Friday, July 26, 2019 from 10:00 to 11:00 A.M. at Warren Funeral Home located at 1475 N. Cemetery Rd. Gurnee, IL. Father Xamie Reyes will officiate.

Burial will be Ascension Catholic Cemetery in Libertyville, IL.

Warren Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 25, 2019
