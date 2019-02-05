|
Vera M. Clawson, 90, of Barrington, passed away Saturday, February 2, 2019.She was born June 21, 1928 in Maywood, the daughter of the late Peter and Selma (nee Carlsson) Johnson. Vera is survived by her sons, Steven (Robin) and David (Diane); grandson, Christopher (Natalie); great-grandson, Charlie; brother, Evert Johnson; nieces, Karen (Peter), Kathy (Rick), Janet (Michael); and nephew, David (Lisa). Visitation will be held Wednesday, February 13, from 9am until the time of the funeral service at 11am at St. Matthew Lutheran Church, 720 Dundee Ave, Barrington, IL 60010. Burial will be held at Elm Lawn Memorial Park, Elmhurst, on Thursday, February 14 at 11am. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Vera's memory to St. Matthew Lutheran Church. Arrangements were entrusted with Davenport Family Funeral Home, Barrington. For online condolences visit www.davenportfamily.com or call 847-381-3411 for information.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 5, 2019