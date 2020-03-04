Home

Chesed v'Emet, LLC
, IL 60004
847-577-0856
Service
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
11:00 AM
West Suburban Temple Har Zion
1040 N. Harlem Ave.
River Forest, IL
Vera Pless

Vera Pless
Vera Stepen Pless died peacefully at home in Oak Park on Monday, just before her 89th birthday. The daughter of immigrants, she was born in Chicago to Dr. Helen Blinder Stepen (dentist) and Lyman Stepen (Jeweler). Dr. Pless was Professor Emerita, Department of Mathematics at the University of Illinois, Chicago, and was one of the world's top experts in the field of error correcting codes. She wrote over 120 per reviewed journal publications, several books and was a strong supporter of women's rights and other anti-discrimination causes. She will be remembered for a sense of humor uniquely hers, her enthusiasm for theater and music, especially classical and Klezmer, and for her love of life. Dr. Pless is survived by her three children, Naomi, Ben, and Daniel and her four grandchildren, Lilah, Evie, Rebecca and Jesse. Services Friday 11 a.m. West Suburban Temple Har Zion, 1040 N. Harlem Ave., River Forest, 60305. Interment Glen Oak Cemetery. Remembrances may be made to the Family Justice Resource Center, www.famjustice.org. Info: Chesed v'Emet Funeral Home, Rudy Lerner funeral director, 847-577-0856 or www.chesedvemet.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 4, 2020
