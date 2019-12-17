Chicago Tribune Obituaries
Services
Lauterburg - Oehler Funeral Home
2000 East Northwest Highway
Arlington Heights, IL 60004
(847) 253-5423
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
5:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Odean Johnson Chapel at the Moorings of Arlington Heights
811 E Central Road
Arlington Heights, IL
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
6:00 PM
Odean Johnson Chapel at the Moorings of Arlington Heights
811 E Central Road
Arlington Heights, IL
View Map
Vera W. Kraemer


1928 - 2019
Vera W. Kraemer Obituary
Vera W. Kraemer (nee Wiegel) was born February 14, 1928 in Chicago to David and Dorothy (Kraus) Wiegel and passed away December 13, 2019. Vera was the loving mother of Lisa Pontello (Gino), Heidi Randhava, and Kenneth Kraemer (Daisy Taylor); cherished grandmother of Ravi Randhava, Anne Randhava, Marc Pontello, and Claire Pontello; dear sister of Irma Chulay (Frank); fond aunt of Vera Shively (Tom), Dorothy Shively Gragnolati (Jeff), and Zoe Shively. Vera will also be forever remembered by her numerous extended family and dear friends. Visitation will be Friday, December 20, 2019 from 5:00 PM until the time of the funeral service at 6:00 PM at the Odean Johnson Chapel at the Moorings of Arlington Heights, 811 E Central Road, Arlington Heights, IL 60005. Interment will be private. Funeral info 847-253-5423 or lauterburgoehler.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 17, 2019
