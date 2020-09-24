Vera Wilson, 97, passed away on September 22, 2020 in Libertyville, Illinois. She was born on July 14, 1923 to Jack and Anne (nee Klipstine) Vanderbloomen. She is survived by her loving children James Wilson, Jeanne (John) Ricchetti and Judy (Robert) DeWulf; five grandchildren; five great grandchildren; and her two very good friends Jerry Davidson and Manny Julian. Vera was preceded in death by her husband Hugh Wilson (1988) and her twin sister Velma Gembra. No services will be held at this time. Memorial contributions may be sent to the American Heart Association
, 7272 Greenville Ave. Dallas, TX 75231. Info: Wenban Funeral Home, Lake Forest (847) 234-0022 or www.wenbanfh.com