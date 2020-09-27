Verie Sandborg, nee Weimann, 83, of Lincolnshire, passed away September 23, 2020. Beloved mother to Pamela Sandborg and David Sandborg (Janna Rasmussen); dear sister to the late Dorothea (the late William) Timm, Florence Weimann, the late Ruth Weimann, the late Gerald (the late Claire) Weimann, Donald (Ruth) Weimann. Loving aunt to many nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Chicago Botanic Garden or the Morton Arboretum. Services are private. For more information, please contact Kelley & Spalding Funeral Home, 847-831-4260.