Verle M. Clair Obituary
(nee Ryan). Age 96, beloved wife of the late Francis J. Clair. Devoted mother of Jane (John) Savaglio, and Karen (Joseph) Doyle. Proud grandmother of Claire Savaglio, Ellen Savaglio, Brian (Helena) Doyle, Megan (Michael) Schmidt, Kevin Doyle and Jack (Kayla) Doyle. Adored great-grandmother of Casey, Laura, and Eva. Visitation Wednesday 9 a.m. until time of prayers 11 a.m. at the Robert J. Sheehy & Sons Funeral Home, 9000 W. 151st Street, Orland Park, IL to St. Alexander Church, 7025 W. 126th Street, Palos Heights, IL, Mass 12:00 p.m. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to Misericordia Home, 6300 N. Ridge Avenue, Chicago, IL 60660 would be appreciated. www.sheehyfh.com 708-857-7878
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 7, 2019
