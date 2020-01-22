|
|
Vern Paul Shipley, 89, of Evanston. Beloved husband of Joanna Baranovskis and the late Natalia Constance Shipley. Father of Tom Shipley, Matthew Shipley, Mary Shipley and Joan Shipley Parker. Grandfather of Sara, Shane, Max and Fernanda Shipley, Christopher Ratajczyk and Tommy, Tricia, Bradley and Jenna Parker. Great grandfather of M J Brown, Lily LaFleur and Mackenzie Ann Shipley. Vern is survived by three brothers; Bill, Don and Glenn Shipley. Vern Shipley was a graduate of Northwestern University and worked for the Department of Public Aid for 30 years as statistician. Visitation Thursday, January 23, 2020, at the M J Suerth Funeral Home, 6754 N. Northwest Hwy , Chicago from 6-8 PM. Funeral Friday, family and friends meeting at St. Nicholas Church, 806 Ridge, Evanston, Illinois 60202. Mass will be celebrated at 9:00 A M . Interment in Scottsbluff, Nebraska. In lieu of flowers memorials to the Gary Sinise Foundation at garysinsefoundation.org. For further information 773-631-1240 or www.suerth.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 22, 2020