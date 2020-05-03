Verna Becker (nee Gefter) age 79, devoted daughter of the late Nathan and Rhea Gefter; beloved wife of Ira Becker, happily married for 57 years; loving mother of Sheila (Ron) Jacobson, Linda (Howie) Schnuer and Michael (Betty Chan) Becker; cherished grandmother of Jeremy, Benjamin, Zander, Merrick (Patrick), Spencer, Samantha, Julia, Julien and Allison; dear sister of Zina Greene; much loved sister-in-law of Joan (Harold) Bader; treasured aunt to many nieces and nephews; adored by cousins. Born in Chicago having grown up in Rogers Park, Verna attended Sullivan High and then graduated from Roosevelt University with a degree in Sociology. Never one to sit idle, her passion, selflessness and warmth shined brightly to everyone she touched – including her clients throughout her exceptional 30-year career as a travel agent and via voluntary charitable time spent being active in Hadassah, JUF and her synagogue's Sisterhood. Verna was the central link to her immediate and extended family, as well as the social director - taking charge of family events, holidays, and of course family travel. As a mother, she accomplished the ultimate feat - to this day, each of her children truly believe they were her favorite! With a captivating winning smile, Verna made people comfortable to talk to her before any words were even uttered. She was a real people person and would often strike up conversations with strangers. The telephone was her entertainment facility as she talked to her friends and made daily calls to her mother and mother-in-law. Verna will be missed by all her loved ones. Due to the pandemic and out of concern for our extended family and friends, the private graveside service has been held. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Beth Hillel-B'nai Emunah, Hadassah Chicago-North Shore, Alzheimer's Association or a Jewish charity of your choice. For information and condolences: 847-255-3520 or www.shalom2.com
Published in Chicago Tribune on May 3, 2020.