Verne B. Churchill Jr., an influential marketing executive and generous, larger-than-life family man of many talents, died peacefully Thursday at North Shore Evanston Hospital after various illnesses. He was 87. Born in Chicago and a 60-year resident of Northbrook, Churchill was best known in his career as President, CEO, and later Board Chairman of Market Facts, Inc., an Arlington Heights-based marketing, research and information firm. During his 36 years there he was integral in building it from a smallish company to a powerhouse with $64.6 million in sales at the time of his retirement. He also was past president of the American Marketing Association, Chicago. Churchill was a U.S. Army veteran, a college basketball player at his beloved Ripon College in Ripon, Wisconsin, and, after his retirement, a prolific artist. He was an active member of Gloria Dei Lutheran Church in Northbrook, a world traveler, an avid golfer and member of Westmoreland Country Club in Wilmette, a horse racing enthusiast who frequented Arlington International Racecourse's Turf Club, and a passionate, lifelong fan of the Chicago Bears and Chicago Cubs. He was most proud of his close-knit family, which includes his wife Lori, children Gary (Linda) Churchill and Elizabeth (Daniel) Curry, grandchildren Matthew, Christina, Madeline, and Jessica, and four great grandchildren. Mr. Churchill was born in Chicago Oct. 8, 1932, and graduated from Foreman High School. He earned his undergraduate degree from Ripon College in 1954 and served as a 2nd lieutenant in the Army before his honorable discharge. He earned his Master's Degree in Business Administration from Indiana University in 1956. His marketing career began at Parker Pen Company in Janesville, Wisconsin, before his hiring at Market Facts as an analyst in 1959. He rose to President and CEO in 1984 and retired in 1996. During his retirement his focus was on his family, his travels, and his oil paintings, which were frequently displayed at various locales in Northbrook. He also was an active volunteer at Gloria Dei church, and a faithful yearly visitor to Ripon College, where he retained his longtime circle of friends developed at the private liberal arts school. He lived 54 years on the same street in Northbrook.He was preceded in death by wives Gloria (Philippi) Churchill and Shirley (Wink) Churchill, his father Verne B. Churchill Sr., mother, Inga (Tillesen) Churchill, and sister, Doris Johnsen. Visitation will be held Thursday, February 6, 2020 from 4 to 8 pm at N.H. Scott & Hanekamp Funeral Home, 1240 Waukegan Road, Glenview. Visitation will also be held Friday, February 7 from 10 am until time of the service at 11 am at Gloria Dei Lutheran Church, 1133 Pfingsten Road (at Cherry Ln.), Northbrook. Interment will be private at White Memorial Cemetery, Barrington. Memorials may be made to Verne's name to . Funeral information 847-998-1020.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 2, 2020