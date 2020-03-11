|
Verne Edward Rezabek, of LaGrange Park, age 69; beloved husband of Diane; loving father of Alison (Brian) Higgins; proud Deda of Samuel and Nora; dear brother of Linda (the late Frank) Schoensiegel, JoAnne (the late Ron) Blume, Don (the late Suzanne) Rezabek, & Dale (Margit) Rezabek; dear uncle, cousin, & friend of many. Memorial visitation Saturday, March 14 at Hallowell & James Funeral Home, 1025 W. 55th St., Countryside, from 10 a.m. until time of Memorial Service at 12 p.m. Interment private. Memorial donations in Verne's name to the or a . Funeral info: (708) 352-6500 or hjfunerals.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 11, 2020