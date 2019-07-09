Verne "Red" Johnson, age 91, of Romeoville, Illinois, passed away on July 5, 2019. Verne was preceded in death by his lovely wife, Magda; he was the caring Father of Don (Rosary) Johnson and Marianne (Keith) Hospodar; proud Grandfather of Jacqueline (Mike) Pohl, Joseph (Megan) Johnson, Hannah and Hailee Hospodar; cherished Great Grandfather of Penelope and Charlie Pohl. Verne was born in Chicago in 1928. He was an All City running back in his High School days at Lake View H.S. He served our country in the Army during the Korean War and most recently was honored for his service by Honor Flight Chicago. Verne married Magda in 1960 and they were married for 52 years. He was a train conductor for the CTA for 9 years before following in his father's footsteps and joining the Chicago Police Force. Verne served our city of Chicago for 31 years before his retirement in 1986. He also served as member of the Fraternal Order of Police. He loved a good lazy boy recliner and watching his Chicago sports teams and Notre Dame Football. A private family memorial will be held.



In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in memory of Verne Johnson to Honor Flight Chicago, 9701 W. Higgins Rd., Suite 310, Rosemont, IL 60018-4703 or through their website www.honorflightchicago.org Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 9, 2019