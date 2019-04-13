Vernita J. Cole was born at Cook County hospital on March 25, 1934 to Grover and Goldie Jarrells. As a child she had a vivacious personality, was a good student, enjoyed playing the piano and was an avid swimmer. In 1950 Vernita graduated from Englewood High school and earned a bachelor of arts degree from Roosevelt College (now University) in 1954. She met her husband George W. Cole Sr. in the Roosevelt library. They were married in 1962 after George returned from US Army service. Her only son, George Jr., was born in 1966. Vernita was a beloved kindergarten teacher at Reavis Elementary school and during her early teaching career she would routinely teach adult literacy classes at St. Martin with Father Tuitt; Father Tuitt married Vernita and George Sr. Vernita joined the Delta Sigma Theta sorority whilst in college. Vernita and George Sr. were active members of the Chicago Assembly and a local ski club, the Sno-Gophers. Vernita was active in the Cook County as well as the National Bench and Bar Spouses Association. Vernita also volunteered at the University of Chicago Laboratory schools. Vernita is survived by her son George W. Cole Jr (Sheela Pai-Cole), grand-daughter Olivia Cole, Sisters Harriett Parker and Janice Moses, Brother Dennis Jarrells and numerous nieces, nephew-Donald, cousins and friends. A Vernita J. Cole legal education scholarship will be established with the National Association of Bench and Bar Spouses Foundation later this year. Funeral services will be at St. Thomas the Apostle Church, 5472 S. Kimbark, Chicago. Wake 9:30am followed by Mass 11:00am. Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Apr. 13 to Apr. 15, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary