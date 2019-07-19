Vernon A. Burdick, 82 years old of Antioch, IL passed away at his home on July 16, 2019. He was born March 9, 1937 in Antioch, IL to Roy and Leah (Bolton) Burdick. On February 23, 1963, Vernon married Janice Hattendorf. He was a 1956 graduate of Antioch Community High School. Vernon served in the U.S. Army from 1960-1962. He was an active member of the Antioch Volunteer Fire Department from April 25, 1967 until December 1, 2018, serving as a Lieutenant and Associate President for 10 years. Vernon was also a member of the Antioch Village Zoning Board for 26 years and served as its chairman.



Survivors include his wife of 56 years, Janice; two daughters, Natalie (Fiancé Jim Hamilton) D'Angelo and Kim (Ralph) Renno; four grandchildren, Nicholas D'Angelo, Montana Renno, Peyton Renno and Danielle Renno; two nieces, Pam Sanders and Connie Hills; and one nephew, Lane (Sandy) Burdick. In addition to his parents, Vernon was preceded in death by his sister, Doris (Donald) Hills; brother, Lauris (Carol) Burdick; and niece, Laurie Burdick Young.



Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Monday July 22, 2019 and from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service at 10:00 a.m. at STRANG FUNERAL HOME OF ANTIOCH, 1055 Main St. (Rte. 83), Antioch, IL 60002. Interment will follow at Union Cemetery, Salem Lakes, WI. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Antioch Fire Department, 835 Holbeck Drive, Antioch, IL 60002 or Lakes Region Historical Society 817 Main St., Antioch, IL 60002. Please sign the online guest book for Vernon at www.strangfh.com. Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 19, 2019