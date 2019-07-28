|
Vernon E. Funk, 87, of Winnetka, passed away July 19, 2019. Beloved husband for 58 years of Janice Funk, nee Sauerman; loving father of Carolyn Funk, Robert Funk, Katherine (Jack) Walsh and Thomas Funk; cherished grandfather of Ryan, Jack and Kate Walsh; dear brother of Wayne (Joan) Funk. Vern was a graduate of Lake Forest College where he was a member of Phi Pi Epsilon Fraternity. He was the founder and owner of The Compressed Air Company and Wisconsin Compressed Air. He was also very active in the community where he was Chairman of the Winnetka Community House Board of Governors from 1981-82, Winnetka Park Board Commissioner from 1983-87, and was a Mite House League coach for over 20 years with the Winnetka Hockey Club. He was an avid sports fan and loved the Chicago Cubs. Vern was a founding member of the Over The Hill 16 inch softball league in Winnetka. He was also a member of Lake Zurich Golf Club and he never broke 100. Vern was also a "Class 1" Muskie fisherman. He enjoyed spending time with his family and traveling with them. They traveled through Europe and spent many years vacationing in Puerto Vallarta. He will be greatly missed. A memorial visitation will be held Wednesday, August 7, 2019 from 11 am until time of the service at 12 Noon at the Lutheran Church of the Ascension, 460 Sunset Ridge Road, Northfield. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Winnetka Community House, 620 Lincoln Ave., Winnetka, IL 60093. Funeral information 847-998-1020.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from July 28 to Aug. 1, 2019