Vernon George Smith
1937 - 2020
Vernon George Smith, 83 of Lake Bluff passed away December 3, 2020. Loving husband of Helene Elizabeth McGregor McLachlan. Dearest father of Adrienne (Kevin) O'Brien and Andrew Smith. Beloved grandfather of Jack, Ian, Christopher, Mary and Patrick. Cherished uncle of Pauline, Deborah, Janet, David, Karen, Tracy, Philip, Ben, Daniel, Tina, Lisa, David, Christine and Brittany. Fond brother of the late Edwin (Eileen), Malcolm (Adela), Sandra and Doreen (Alan). Vernon was born in Highbury, London, England on February 13, 1937 in the shadows of Arsenal Stadium. A passionate and accomplished member of the of the Finsbury Park Cycling Club. Immigrated to America in 1962 on the Queen Mary with wife, son and dog. In 1964 he had a daughter in the house that he built himself in Portage Indiana. Raised his family in Ogden Dunes, Indiana where he spent many years coaching soccer and sailing. Vernon started working for Rolls Royce where he quickly rose through the ranks to become one the Top Salesman in the country. He was also a passionate member of the RROC. He enjoyed traveling in his retirement and spending his winters in Acapulco, Mexico. His other great pleasures included spending time with his grandchildren, family and friends, enjoying his gorgeous garden, a great glass of wine, traveling and watching his beloved Arsenal Soccer Team, he was also a tennis fan. The world lost a very good and generous man to this horrible virus, please keep your family and loved ones safe. Visitation Tuesday December 8, 2020 from 5:00 PM to 7:30 with funeral service to follow, Wenban Funeral Home, 320 Vine Ave. Lake Forest, Il 60045. Burial Private. Due to the pandemic masks, social distancing and maximum of 10 people in the chapel at any time. Info: Wenban Funeral Home (847)234-0022 or www.wenbanfh.com



Published in Chicago Tribune from Dec. 7 to Dec. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
8
Visitation
05:00 - 07:30 PM
Wenban Funeral Home, Ltd.
DEC
8
Funeral service
Wenban Funeral Home, Ltd.
Funeral services provided by
Wenban Funeral Home, Ltd.
320 Vine Avenue
Lake Forest, IL 60045
847-234-0022
December 5, 2020
Jim & I were very sad to learn that Vernon succumbed to the horrible COVID-19 virus. Our heartfelt condolences go out to Helene, Andrew, Adrienne and families. We will surely miss Vernon when we all return to our wonderful winter resort near Acapulco in 2022. He was a big part of our lives there over many years so this is very sad indeed. We would be interested in receiving Andrew’s email address.
Denise Stansfield
Friend
December 5, 2020
We are saddened to hear of Vernon’s passing. He and Helen were our Acapulco friends. He loved his visits from Andrew and time spent playing beach volleyball together and enjoying a glass of wine sitting by the dipping pool overlooking beautiful Acapulco. He will be missed. Chuck and Linda Munk
Linda munk
Friend
December 5, 2020
Julia Baginskis
