Jim & I were very sad to learn that Vernon succumbed to the horrible COVID-19 virus. Our heartfelt condolences go out to Helene, Andrew, Adrienne and families. We will surely miss Vernon when we all return to our wonderful winter resort near Acapulco in 2022. He was a big part of our lives there over many years so this is very sad indeed. We would be interested in receiving Andrew’s email address.

Denise Stansfield

Friend