Vernon George Smith, 83 of Lake Bluff passed away December 3, 2020. Loving husband of Helene Elizabeth McGregor McLachlan. Dearest father of Adrienne (Kevin) O'Brien and Andrew Smith. Beloved grandfather of Jack, Ian, Christopher, Mary and Patrick. Cherished uncle of Pauline, Deborah, Janet, David, Karen, Tracy, Philip, Ben, Daniel, Tina, Lisa, David, Christine and Brittany. Fond brother of the late Edwin (Eileen), Malcolm (Adela), Sandra and Doreen (Alan). Vernon was born in Highbury, London, England on February 13, 1937 in the shadows of Arsenal Stadium. A passionate and accomplished member of the of the Finsbury Park Cycling Club. Immigrated to America in 1962 on the Queen Mary with wife, son and dog. In 1964 he had a daughter in the house that he built himself in Portage Indiana. Raised his family in Ogden Dunes, Indiana where he spent many years coaching soccer and sailing. Vernon started working for Rolls Royce where he quickly rose through the ranks to become one the Top Salesman in the country. He was also a passionate member of the RROC. He enjoyed traveling in his retirement and spending his winters in Acapulco, Mexico. His other great pleasures included spending time with his grandchildren, family and friends, enjoying his gorgeous garden, a great glass of wine, traveling and watching his beloved Arsenal Soccer Team, he was also a tennis fan. The world lost a very good and generous man to this horrible virus, please keep your family and loved ones safe. Visitation Tuesday December 8, 2020 from 5:00 PM to 7:30 with funeral service to follow, Wenban Funeral Home, 320 Vine Ave. Lake Forest, Il 60045. Burial Private. Due to the pandemic masks, social distancing and maximum of 10 people in the chapel at any time. Info: Wenban Funeral Home (847)234-0022 or www.wenbanfh.com