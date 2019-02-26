Home

Vernon J. Lev, age 90, of Woodstock, at rest Feb. 23, 2019. Proud Korean War USA Army Veteran & true "Mr. Fix-It". Beloved husband of the late Joyce Lev née Odeen. Loving father of Lynn (Jeff) Ostapczuk, Don (Patti) Lev, Dean (Rosemarie) Lev, and Dale (Lisa) Lev. Dear grandfather of 11 and great-grandfather of 6. Visitation held Sat. March 2, 2019 from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Justen's Wonder Lake Funeral Home, 7611 Hancock Dr., Wonder Lake, IL 60097. Sharing of Memories to follow at 1:30 p.m. INFO: 815-728-0233 or www.justenfh.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 26, 2019
