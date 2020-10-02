1/
Vernon M. Koch
1917 - 2020
Vernon M. Koch, Palatine, IL, passed away on September 30, 2020 at the age of 103. He was the beloved husband of Mildred Koch and loving father of Melvin, Seattle, WA; Bruce, Naperville, IL; David (Carol Farmer), Naperville, IL; Janice (Knut) Haldorsen, Scottsdale, AZ; and William (Debbie), Arlington Heights. IL. He had 17 grandchildren and 29 great-grandchildren. Vernon was preceded in death by his parents, John and Alice Koch; and his wife Mildred in 2012. He was born on May 11, 1917, grew up in the West Pullman community of Chicago, and graduated from Fenger High School in 1935. He married Mildred Jager in 1939 and they lived in the Roseland community of Chicago and raised their family there before moving to the Chicago suburbs (Homewood in 1968 and then Palatine in 1985). Vernon was trained as a Tool and Diemaker at the International Harvester Company and worked at the Dodge Aircraft Plant during World War II. He was later employed by Kellogg Switchboard and Supply, Chicago, and the Panduit Corporation, Tinley Park, Illinois until his retirement in 1986. Following retirement, he worked for his son at B K Controls until 2015. He was a member of the Nazareth Lutheran Church in Chicago. Visitation Sunday, October 4th, 3 pm to 6 pm at the Meadows Funeral Home, 3615 Kirchoff Road, Rolling Meadows. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the charity of your choice. Information: 847-253-0224 or www.MeadowsFH.com.


Published in Chicago Tribune on Oct. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
4
Visitation
03:00 - 06:00 PM
Meadows Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Meadows Funeral Home
3615 Kirchoff Rd
Rolling Meadows, IL 60008
(847) 253-0224
1 entry
October 1, 2020
Vern was a pleasure to serve at Aurelios Pizza in Naperville. I was always excited when the family came in!! Rest peacefully Vern.
Angela McGowan
