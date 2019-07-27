|
|
Vernon Swift went home to be with his Heavenly Father on July 22, 2019. He was born on January 9, 1947 in Zion, IL to Willie and Marian Swift. He served his country with the U.S. Army. He worked for the VAMC, US Postal Service and Carson Pirie Scott.
A Celebration of His Life Service will be held at 11:00 A.M., Monday, July 29, 2019 at the Christian Faith Fellowship Church of Waukegan, 228 N. County Street, Waukegan, IL. Pastor Willie L. Moton, Jr., Officiating. Interment will be at Mt. Olivet Memorial Park Cemetery, Zion, IL. Visitation will begin at 10:00 A.M. Arrangements by Bradshaw & Range Funeral Home, 2513 W. Dugdale Road, Waukegan, IL 60085 847-662-3553. Please sign guestbook at www.bradshaw-range.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 27, 2019