Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bradshaw & Range Funeral Home PC
2513 Dugdale Road
Waukegan, IL 60085
847 662 3553
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
10:00 AM
Christian Faith Fellowship Church of Waukegan
228 N. County Street
Waukegan, IL
View Map
Service
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
Christian Faith Fellowship Church of Waukegan
228 N. County Street
Waukegan, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Vernon Swift
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Vernon Swift


1947 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Vernon Swift went home to be with his Heavenly Father on July 22, 2019. He was born on January 9, 1947 in Zion, IL to Willie and Marian Swift. He served his country with the U.S. Army. He worked for the VAMC, US Postal Service and Carson Pirie Scott.

A Celebration of His Life Service will be held at 11:00 A.M., Monday, July 29, 2019 at the Christian Faith Fellowship Church of Waukegan, 228 N. County Street, Waukegan, IL. Pastor Willie L. Moton, Jr., Officiating. Interment will be at Mt. Olivet Memorial Park Cemetery, Zion, IL. Visitation will begin at 10:00 A.M. Arrangements by Bradshaw & Range Funeral Home, 2513 W. Dugdale Road, Waukegan, IL 60085 847-662-3553. Please sign guestbook at www.bradshaw-range.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Vernon's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bradshaw & Range Funeral Home PC
Download Now