Veronica Anne Calvetti, 96, nee McDonnell, passed away peacefully on November 30, 2019 at the Whitehall of Deerfield, IL where she resided for the past nineteen years. Her son Jamie, his wife Susan, daughter Margo, grandchildren Mariel and Tyler Frost, their father Timothy Frost, grandchildren James and Joseph Calvetti, and their mother Jeri survive her. She is preceded in death by her husband James C. Calvetti and son Bruce W. Calvetti.
Veronica was born in Brisbane, Australia, September 26, 1923. Her mother, Annie Sarah Johnson, was an excellent cook and talented dressmaker, teaching young Veronica sewing skills that she would utilize all of her adult life. Her father, Sergeant Thomas Charles McDonnell was a veteran of World War I and a decorated Australian New Zealand Army Corp (ANZAC) soldier. In November 1914, his ship sailed to Egypt where he trained amongst the Great Pyramids, one of the Seven Wonders of the World. He was wounded and survived the ill-fated campaign at Gallipoli Peninsula, Turkey, and was later sent to a hospital in France to recover. Shortly thereafter he went to the battlefields of the Somme. There, engaged in trench warfare along the Western Front, Tom was subjected to poison gas by the German Army and suffered frostbite on his toes. He returned to Australia and lived for many decades with some difficulty resulting from his war wounds. Both Veronica's parents lived well into their 90s.
Veronica met Corporal James Calvetti, on April 3, 1944 on his 27th birthday, at a Red Cross dance in Brisbane where he was stationed in the offices of General Douglas MacArthur. It was by all accounts a quintessential WWII love story.
According to Jim, he was very much in love with her when he was transferred to New Guinea. Afraid he would lose Veronica forever; Jim convinced a pilot to return him to Brisbane via a US Army plane. On arrival, he was charged AWOL and imprisoned in Somerville House, a girl's college in South Brisbane that had been enlisted for US Military Police business. While he awaited a court martial, a sympathetic Army Officer over heard his lovesick 'story'. Miraculously, the court martial never ensued. This was not the first time, nor the last time, a self-confident, determined Jimmy Calvetti would talk his way in getting his desired outcome. They married in January of 1945.
Jim was shipped back to the US soon after Victory in the Pacific was declared on August 15, 1945. In May of 1946, Veronica boarded the SS Mariposa, one of the ships acquired by the US Forces to transport American Army Brides to the USA from Hamilton Wharf. After a three-week journey with other Australian war brides, she arrived in San Francisco, CA. There have been several accounts of the difficulties the Brides endured on this arduous trip across the ocean, and the challenges they met upon arriving in America. In the ensuing years, Veronica supported Jim's successful career in the meat business in Chicago, IL. In 1974, Jim proudly founded James Calvetti Meats in the Union Stockyards. Their son Jamie is now president.
Veronica, known by her friends as Ronnie, was a loving, energetic mother on the go. She was a homemaker with a social life, social conscious, and an astute investor. Ronnie was an avid volunteer at the Edgebrook Community Church, Wildwood Elementary School, Sauganash Women's club, Northwest Auxiliary of the Children's Home and Aid Society, and many other community organizations. When the Calvetti family moved to Glenview in 1965, she was active in the Glenview Newcomers club. A consummate "fashionista", Ronnie was featured in newspaper and magazine clippings, often wearing the latest fashions by Halston and Diane Von Furstenberg. In the 1970s, she became a founding member of the Down-Under Club of Chicago, a group formed to connect WWII War Brides. In the 1980s, she joined The Glenview Investment Club, whose charter mirrored the stock picks of the famous Beardstown Ladies. As treasurer, she steered the financial successes of the Club and smartly invested a portfolio for herself, her children and grandchildren.
Throughout the years, Ronnie reinvented herself as a workout queen. Originally a student of Jack LaLanne's home fitness show, she began a yoga practice in the 70s and could be found standing on her head when daughter Margo returned from college. In the 80s, she donned a leotard and leggings and joined Jane Fonda's Workout Video classes. She went to jazzercise class and she swam at the Valley Lo Club in Glenview. She was an inspiration to all that knew her.
In a life filled with accomplishments, perhaps Veronica's greatest was her devotion and love for her four grandchildren. Grand-mum transformed the Glenview basement into a menagerie of toys and activities for her grandbabies. It was a bit chaotic, as at one time she had four Siamese cats and four little children running about the house. All remember the family gatherings at the home and at Valley Lo Sports Club. Holidays were spent at Valley Lo, with son Bruce and grandsons James and Joey winning the fishing tournaments, Grandson Ty excelled at tennis and at the golf course, while Granddaughter Mariel swam laps in the lake. The family all enjoyed the fun parties and lavish buffets. It was a magical time in our lives.
The family wishes to thank The Glenview State Bank for their expert guidance of her arrangements and for the many friendships developed during a 50-year relationship.
In addition, we would like to thank the Whitehall of Deerfield for their comprehensive nursing care throughout her stay.
Finally, we wish to extend our gratitude and love to Veronica's companion Jackie, who never left her side for 16 years. Jackie lovingly and expertly guided Veronica through many illnesses, and truly became a part of the Calvetti family. Jackie also cared for Veronica's late husband, James, in his later years, as well as her son Bruce, who recently precede her in death. Lastly, we wish to acknowledge Veronica's additional companions Aizel, Carol, and Larry for their loving support throughout these last years.
Veronica Calvetti was a loving, intelligent, glamorous, and very funny woman. Her life experiences enriched her family and friends. Our mother and grandmother left us an expansive legacy of adventure, determination, and kindness. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her. Services are private.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 8, 2019