Veronica Mary Paprocki, age, 91, passed away March 13, 2019. Beloved wife of the late John H. Paprocki, Jr.; Loving mother to Ramona (Joseph) Bellino, James (Candace) Janda, Bishop Thomas John, Edward (Lori) Ashe, John L. (Michelle), Ronald (Carol), Joseph (Joanne), Allen (Kim), and Ann (Robert) Dickmann; Cherished grandmother of 17; Proud great-grandmother of 14; Fond aunt of many nieces and nephews; dear sister to the late Florence Osuch, Raymond Bonat, and Eugene Bonat; Sister-in-law to Marian Jacobs, Roseann Gray, and Lillian Parks; Past President at St. Casimir School Mother's Club; Past Secretary of Ladies Auxillary Catholic War Veterans; Resting at Muzyka & Son Funeral Home, 5776 W. Lawrence Ave., Chicago, Monday, March 18, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. Lying-in-state Tuesday, March 19, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. at St. Constance Church, 5843 W. Strong St., Chicago. Funeral Mass to follow at 11:00 a.m. Interment Resurrection Cemetery, Justice, IL. Memorials to Resurrection Life Center, ATTN: Nancy Razo, 7370 W. Talcott Ave., Chicago, IL 60631. For more info, please call (773) 545-3800 or visit www.muzykafuneralhome.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 17, 2019