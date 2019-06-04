|
Veronica "Vera" Martens nee Walla age 90. Beloved wife of the late Paul. Loving mother of Pamela (Richard Bonow), Patrice (Thomas) Busleta and Michael. Dearest grandma of Christine and Daniel Busleta, Late John Paul Martens and Joshua, Joseph, Benjamin and Caleb Martens, Rick and Ricky Bonow. Visitation Wednesday 3 PM to 8 PM with funeral services Thursday 9:30 AM from TOHLE FUNERAL HOME 4325 W. Lawrence Ave. to St. Edward Church 4350 W. Sunnyside, Funeral Mass 10:00 AM. Interment Our Lady of Sorrows Cemetery Hillside, IL. Info 773-685-4400 or tohlefuneralhome.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 4, 2019