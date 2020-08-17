Veronica Meyer was valiant and elegant in life and in death. She passed away on August 12, 2020 at the age of 94. Born in Chicago, Ronny lived a life of service, curiosity, kindness and love. Peter and Ronny were married for 40 years when he passed away. Ronny was a teacher, sports fan, traveler, reader, gardener, and supporter of the Arts. Her greatest joy were her family and friends. She only had to meet someone one time and they were valued and loved. We were all blessed by her life and will miss her. Ronny is survived by her nephew, Tom Jennings and Jacky; great-niece, Julie Jennings; great-nephews Brian and Nicole Jennings, Mark and Ramona Jennings; and seven great-great nieces and nephews. A Funeral Mass will be held at St. James Church in Arlington Heights, on August 19th at 10:00 a.m. Burial will follow at All Saints Cemetery, Des Plaines. 847-359-8020 or www.smithcorcoran.com