1/1
Veronica Meyer
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Veronica's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Veronica Meyer was valiant and elegant in life and in death. She passed away on August 12, 2020 at the age of 94. Born in Chicago, Ronny lived a life of service, curiosity, kindness and love. Peter and Ronny were married for 40 years when he passed away. Ronny was a teacher, sports fan, traveler, reader, gardener, and supporter of the Arts. Her greatest joy were her family and friends. She only had to meet someone one time and they were valued and loved. We were all blessed by her life and will miss her. Ronny is survived by her nephew, Tom Jennings and Jacky; great-niece, Julie Jennings; great-nephews Brian and Nicole Jennings, Mark and Ramona Jennings; and seven great-great nieces and nephews. A Funeral Mass will be held at St. James Church in Arlington Heights, on August 19th at 10:00 a.m. Burial will follow at All Saints Cemetery, Des Plaines. 847-359-8020 or www.smithcorcoran.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Aug. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
19
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. James Church
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved