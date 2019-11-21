|
Veronica "Roni" Pluzycki (nee Benkowski) beloved wife of the late Stanley Pluzycki; loving mother of Nancy (James) Weil and Pamela Lugo; cherished grandmother of Taylor Weil, Justin Weil, Tyler Lugo and Sarah Lugo; dear sister of Dolores (Louis) Kendzierski and Rosemary (Michael) Lopez. She is preceded in death by her parents Anton and Rose and six other siblings Nora (Joe Candos) (Earl) Weaver, Theodore (Dorothy) Benkowski, Florence (Joseph) Holubek, Lillian Gerage, Clarence (Judy) Benkowski, Raymond (Veldie and Lidia) Benkowski and Gertrude (Dominick) Lochirco; fond aunt and great aunt to many. Her memory will be cherished by many other cousins, family and friends. Roni retired from Western Electric and was Past President of Pioneer Club of America with Western Electric. She was a world traveler enjoying seeing new places and experiencing different cultures around the world.
Visitation will be held on Friday, November 22, 2019 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Blake-Lamb Funeral Home 4727 W. 103rd St. Oak Lawn. Funeral Saturday, November 23, 2019 prayers at 10:15 a.m. from Blake-Lamb Funeral Home to St. Linus Church Mass 11:00 a.m. Entombment Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donation to at would be appreciated.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 21, 2019