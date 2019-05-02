|
Veronica Smith, nee Dolan, age 96, Longtime resident of Bellwood and Elmhurst, active former member with AT&T Pioneers; beloved wife of the late John P.; loving mother of Robert (Patricia) and Kevin (Jalonn) Smith; proud grandmother of Caitlin (Ryan) O'Connell, Brendan, Andrew, Conor, Colin and Kevin (Melissa) Smith and great-grandmother of Sullivan Smith; fond aunt and great-aunt of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Friday, 9:00 a.m. until time of funeral service 11:00 a.m. at Gibbons Funeral Home, 134 South York Road, (½ mile North of Saint Charles Road), Elmhurst. Interment Queen of Heaven Catholic Cemetery, Hillside. Please omit flowers, memorial contributions may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. For funeral information please call 630-832-0018 or www.gibbonsfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 2, 2019