Auntie Vern was a loving, selfless, and spunky woman. She was truly an angel on earth, always putting everyone elses needs before her own. She loved to bowl, take trips to Vegas, play cards, bake bread, feed the birds and sing! She made all of her nieces and nephews feel so special, even measuring how tall we were and marking it with masking tape in the kitchen. She was always so proud to hear of any accomplishments we had in school, sports, music, or otherwise, beaming as she listened. I have so many fond memories of spending time at her house around Christmastime, looking in her drum ornaments to find a hershey kiss she had hidden. She loved having family over for a homemade polish meal, and a big glass of 2% milk! Auntie Vern was a treasure, and she will be sorely missed. She was loved by so many.

Kristen Suwanski

Family