Veronica "Verna" Suwanski, age 99; devoted daughter of the late John and the late Rose Suwanski; dearest sister of the late John (the late Mary), the late Frances (the late John) Wrobel, the late Fred (the late Carrie), the late Julie (the late Andy), the late Peter (Rosa), the late Dominic, the late Joe (the late Francis), the Anthony (the late Rosalie); loving aunt of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Friday 10 AM until the time of service 12 Noon at the Skaja Terrace Funeral Homes, 7812 N. Milwaukee Ave., Niles, IL. Interment St. Adalbert Cemetery. Funeral info; 847-966-7302 or www.skajafuneralhomes.com
Published in Chicago Tribune on May 21, 2020.