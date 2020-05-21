Veronica Suwanski
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Veronica's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Veronica "Verna" Suwanski, age 99; devoted daughter of the late John and the late Rose Suwanski; dearest sister of the late John (the late Mary), the late Frances (the late John) Wrobel, the late Fred (the late Carrie), the late Julie (the late Andy), the late Peter (Rosa), the late Dominic, the late Joe (the late Francis), the Anthony (the late Rosalie); loving aunt of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Friday 10 AM until the time of service 12 Noon at the Skaja Terrace Funeral Homes, 7812 N. Milwaukee Ave., Niles, IL. Interment St. Adalbert Cemetery. Funeral info; 847-966-7302 or www.skajafuneralhomes.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on May 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
22
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Skaja Terrace Funeral Home - Niles
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Skaja Terrace Funeral Home - Niles
7812 N. Milwaukee Avenue
Niles, IL 60714
(847) 966-7302
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

View Printed Guest Book
18 entries
May 20, 2020
So sorry about your loss! Your all in our thoughts and prayers.... with love, Chris and Karen knecht
Karen Knecht
Friend
May 20, 2020
Xmas 2017
Nicole Kane
Family
May 20, 2020
Xmas 2017
Nicole Kane
Family
May 20, 2020
Hanging out 2011
Nicole Kane
Family
May 20, 2020
Hanging out 2013
Nicole Kane
Family
May 20, 2020
Xmas 2015
Nicole Kane
Family
May 20, 2020
Xmas 2016
Nicole Kane
Family
May 20, 2020
Xmas 2016
Nicole Kane
Family
May 20, 2020
We will miss you Aunt Verne!
Love,
Bob, Nicole, Madeline and Aiden
Nicole Kane
Family
May 20, 2020
Our weekly visits d
Well miss playing cards and singing Polish Christmas Carols with her. A great bowler, elegant Polka dancer, fierce bingo and card player, and a master Christmas no knead bread maker. A lover of animals, small children, and the needy. Loved by all and remembered for her smiling face. At our weekly nursing home visits, Aunt Verne would always end by saying, Thanks for coming and wave goodbye.
Love and kisses, Peg & Dan
Peggy Plaza
Family
May 20, 2020
Verna and Eddie with Josephine and John Dlugopolski
Joyce Nordensten (Dlugopolski)
May 20, 2020
My deepest sympathy to the family.
Marry Sipiora
Acquaintance
May 20, 2020
What a wonderful positive loving person. I am sure she will be missed. May God bless her.
Ray Baldassarra
May 20, 2020
Our hearts are broken for the unfortunate loss of our dearest Aunt Vern. She was a strong fighting woman. We lived her dearly and wished to have been able to hold her hand during a critical time in her life as it was coming to an end. Although this pandemic crippled our physical presence we prayed for her recovery, peace and hope daily. M ay all our extended family stay safe during these days.
Love,
Michael, Christina & Joey Baldassarra
Christina Baldassarra
Family
May 20, 2020
Sad to here of her passing. Remember her well from family gatherings at the Suwanski's residents in Bolingbrook during the 70s. R. I. P.
Thomas Crosier
Friend
May 20, 2020
December 2019
December 2019
Our last visit
Christine Brady
Family
May 20, 2020
Aunt Verna was a beautiful person who lived her life to the fullest. She was my moms (Josephine Dlugopolski) best friend and my godmother. I have many fond memories of her visiting our apartment when I was a child. When my mom was in the hospital she would visit and play Polish music to lighten the mood. She will be missed.
Joyce Nordensten (Dlugopolski)
Friend
May 20, 2020
Auntie Vern was a loving, selfless, and spunky woman. She was truly an angel on earth, always putting everyone elses needs before her own. She loved to bowl, take trips to Vegas, play cards, bake bread, feed the birds and sing! She made all of her nieces and nephews feel so special, even measuring how tall we were and marking it with masking tape in the kitchen. She was always so proud to hear of any accomplishments we had in school, sports, music, or otherwise, beaming as she listened. I have so many fond memories of spending time at her house around Christmastime, looking in her drum ornaments to find a hershey kiss she had hidden. She loved having family over for a homemade polish meal, and a big glass of 2% milk! Auntie Vern was a treasure, and she will be sorely missed. She was loved by so many.
Kristen Suwanski
Family
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved