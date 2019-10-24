|
|
Veronica "Bonnie" Wieringa, nee Hopkins, of Batavia, formerly of Glenwood, age 82. Beloved wife of the late Albert Wieringa and former spouse of John Donahue; loving mother of John (Diane) Donahue, James (Mary) Donahue, Daniel (Maureen) Donahue and Mary Pat (William) Griswold; proud grandmother of Bridget, Jack, Maeve, Ronan and Aidan Donahue; Tara, Jimmy, Paddy and Katie Donahue; Danny, Maggie, Kevin and Mary Bridget Donahue and Katie, Charlie, Michael, Kerry and the late Billy Griswold; dear sister of Bernard (late Sandra) Hopkins, James (Martha) Hopkins and the late Kathryn (late Jack) Green and the late Angie (Robert) Cruisinger. Lying-in-State Saturday, October 26, 2019 at St. Francis Xavier Church, 124 N. Spring, La Grange from 10:00 a.m. until time of funeral mass 12:00 noon. Interment Private. In lieu of flowers, donations to the appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to Peter B. Kennedy, Funeral Director. For further info 708-F-U-N-E-R-A-L.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 24, 2019