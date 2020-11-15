1/1
Veronica Wrobel
Veronica "Ronnie" Wrobel, nee Malichuk; beloved wife of the late John; loving mother of Jackie (Paul) Justice and the late John; dearest grandmother of Maddie and Monica; dear friend of many and active loyal member of Archangel Michael Orthodox Church. Visitation 3-8 p.m. Sunday at Thompson & Kuenster Funeral Home, 5570 W. 95th St. Panikhida Service 7 p.m. Lying in state Monday 9:30 a.m. until time of service 10:30 a.m. at Archangel Michael Orthodox Church, 8301 S. LeClaire Ave. Interment Evergreen Cemetery. Memory Eternal. (708) 425-0500


Published in Chicago Tribune on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
15
Visitation
03:00 - 08:00 PM
Thompson & Kuenster Funeral Home - Oak Lawn
NOV
15
Service
07:00 PM
Thompson & Kuenster Funeral Home - Oak Lawn
NOV
16
Lying in State
09:30 - 10:30 AM
Archangel Michael Orthodox Church
NOV
16
Service
10:30 AM
Archangel Michael Orthodox Church
Funeral services provided by
Thompson & Kuenster Funeral Home - Oak Lawn
5570 95th St.
Oak Lawn, IL 60453
(708) 425-0500
