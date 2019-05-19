|
Vervilia "Vivian" Ressa, nee Marcheschi, of Westchester, age 82. Beloved wife of the late Angelo; loving mother of Alida (Dave) Del Cotto; proud grandmother of Angelo and Gemma; dear sister of Sandra (Joseph) Mariottini, Piera (late Sergio) Martinucci and Dominic (Marilyn Blaszka) Marcheschi. Family and friends will be received at the Conboy-Westchester Funeral Home, 10501 W. Cermak Rd., Westchester (2 blks West of Mannheim Rd.) on Tuesday, May 21st from 9 AM until 11AM. Prayers 11 AM, going to Divine Infant Church for 11:30 AM Funeral Mass. Interment Queen of Heaven Cemetery. Info 708-F-U-N-E-R-A-L
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 19, 2019