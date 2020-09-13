Vesna Noble, 62, passed away peacefully on September 7, 2020. Born in Novi Sad, Serbia, she is the beloved daughter of Dusanka Krkljus and Lazar Latas. She came to Chicago as a young woman and built a good life as a successful realtor. Her family in Serbia, friends, members and the Board of Directors of the Serbian-American Museum St. Sava, where she served as the secretary for many years, are all deeply saddened by her premature passing due to aggressive lung cancer. She will be deeply missed as a dedicated and loyal friend. Vesna will always be remembered for her strong independence, she was a force to be reckoned with her infinite energy and never-quit attitude. For many years she generously dedicated much of her time, energy and assets to the Serbian-American Museum St. Sava mission and vision to benefit the Serbian community at large. Vesna lived life to the fullest, she loved to travel, read, and enjoy all kinds of cultural events and music. She loved to listen to opera, symphony, contemporary, Latin and Serbian folk music, and enjoyed dancing tango most of all. Vesna was also a member and officer of the Rosicrucian Order at the Nefertiti Lodge AMORC in Chicago. Philanthropy was very important to Vesna in her life, and in her passing she has donated some of her assets to the children's village "Dr. Milorad Pavlovic" orphanage school in Sremska Kamenica in Serbia as well as to the Rosicrucian Nefertiti Lodge AMORC in Chicago. It was Vesna's final wish to be buried next to her parents in Novi Sad, Serbia, and forgo traditional burial services.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store