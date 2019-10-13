|
Vicki Ann Boness, nee Vespa; beloved wife of Robert W. Boness; loving mother of Andrea Boness and Steven Boness with Charles Brigolin; dear grandmother of Cade, Bryce and Delila Boness; sister of the late John Vespa. Memorial Visitation Wednesday, October 16th, 3:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Adams-Winterfield & Sullivan Funeral Home, 4343 Main St. (1 blk. S. of Ogden) Downers Grove. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, consider a donation to the Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation at ww5.komen.org. For Information 630-968-1000 or www.adamswinterfieldsullivan.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 13, 2019