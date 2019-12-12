Home

Hann Funeral Home - Bridgeview
8230 S. Harlem
Bridgeview, IL 60455
(708) 496-3344
Memorial service
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hann Funeral Home - Bridgeview
8230 S. Harlem
Bridgeview, IL 60455
Vicki Luanne O'Farrell

Vicki Luanne O'Farrell Obituary
Vicki O'Farrell (formerly Walsh, nee Foreman) of Chicago, passed away after a long battle with cancer on December 8, 2019.  She was 62.  Vicki was happiest when she was surrounded by people.  Vicki is survived by the love of her life Edmond (Ned); her two children, Michael (Jill) and Robert (Jillian); her two step-children, Edmond (Ned) (Kate), and Danny (Jieun); her four grandchildren and two step-grandchildren.  She is also survived by her four brothers, Steve (Jana), Dennis (Cathie), Gary (Mona), Patrick (Elisabeth) and countless nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Vicki was an avid socializer who loved to be at her vacation home in Michigan and watching the sunset on Weko Beach.  She enjoyed making cocktails, singing karaoke, looking for treasures at estate sales, and sitting outside on a nice night talking for hours.  She will be remembered as a fun person who was always a joy to be around.

Vicki attended Sandburg High School in Orland Park, worked at American Badge, and later at American Greenwood.  Memorial Service to be held on December 20, 2019, at Hann Funeral Home, 8230 S. Harlem Avenue, Bridgeview from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m.  Internment will be private.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 12, 2019
