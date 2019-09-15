Home

Thompson & Kuenster Funeral Home - Oak Lawn
5570 95th St.
Oak Lawn, IL 60453
(708) 425-0500
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Funeral
Tuesday, Sep. 17, 2019
9:45 AM
Thompson & Kuenster Funeral Home - Oak Lawn
5570 95th St.
Oak Lawn, IL 60453
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Sep. 17, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Gerald Church
Vicky L. Styx

Vicky L. Styx Obituary
Vicky L. Styx nee DeWitt. Beloved wife of Jay Styx. Cherished mother of Greta. Loving sister of Cindy DeWitt,Vern DeWitt, Rick DeWitt & the late Bill & Les DeWitt, Brent DeWitt & Nadine Kuhn. Proud aunt of many nieces & nephews. Funeral Tuesday 9:45 am from Thompson & Kuenster Funeral Home, 5570 W. 95th St., Oak Lawn to St. Gerald Church for Mass at 10:30 am. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Visitation Monday from 3:00 pm until 9:00 pm. thompsonkuensterfuneralhome.com 708-425-0500
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 15, 2019
