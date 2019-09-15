|
|
Vicky L. Styx nee DeWitt. Beloved wife of Jay Styx. Cherished mother of Greta. Loving sister of Cindy DeWitt,Vern DeWitt, Rick DeWitt & the late Bill & Les DeWitt, Brent DeWitt & Nadine Kuhn. Proud aunt of many nieces & nephews. Funeral Tuesday 9:45 am from Thompson & Kuenster Funeral Home, 5570 W. 95th St., Oak Lawn to St. Gerald Church for Mass at 10:30 am. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Visitation Monday from 3:00 pm until 9:00 pm. thompsonkuensterfuneralhome.com 708-425-0500
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 15, 2019