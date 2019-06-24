Home

St Katherine Greek Orthodox
2716 N Dobson Rd
Chandler, AZ 85224
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Katherine Greek Orthodox Church
2716 N Dobson Rd
Chandler, AZ
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Katherine Greek Orthodox Church
2716 N Dobson Rd
Chandler, AZ
View Map
Burial
Following Services
City of Mesa Cemetery
1212 N Center St
Mesa, AZ
View Map
Vicky Lyn Christakis Obituary
Vicky Lyn Christakis (née Waters), 65, peacefully passed away surrounded by loved ones at home in Tempe, Arizona. Vicky was born to Norma Waters (née Palmer) on December 16th, 1953 in Tucson, Arizona. Vicky was the loving wife, best friend, and business partner to George Christakis, together they owned and operated restaurants across Chicagoland including "What's Cooking?" (Chicago, IL) and "George's What's Cooking?" (Deerfield, IL), always treating customers like family. Loving mother to Aggie (Melissa), Kosta (Kelli), and John. Grandma to Penelopi and Arianna. Dear sister to Tom, Michael, Patrick, and Kathleen. Godmother, friend, aunt, cousin and second mother to many in Canada, the US, and Greece. Always with an open heart and an open home, Vicky had a unique ability to connect deeply with others. Family, friends, and others are invited to celebrate Vicky's life at St. Katherine Greek Orthodox Church (2716 N Dobson Rd, Chandler, AZ) on Saturday June 22, 2019. Visitation at 09:30 followed by funeral service at 10:00 and burial immediately after at City of Mesa Cemetary (1212 N Center St, Mesa, AZ).
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 24, 2019
