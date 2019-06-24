Vicky Lyn Christakis (née Waters), 65, peacefully passed away surrounded by loved ones at home in Tempe, Arizona. Vicky was born to Norma Waters (née Palmer) on December 16th, 1953 in Tucson, Arizona. Vicky was the loving wife, best friend, and business partner to George Christakis, together they owned and operated restaurants across Chicagoland including "What's Cooking?" (Chicago, IL) and "George's What's Cooking?" (Deerfield, IL), always treating customers like family. Loving mother to Aggie (Melissa), Kosta (Kelli), and John. Grandma to Penelopi and Arianna. Dear sister to Tom, Michael, Patrick, and Kathleen. Godmother, friend, aunt, cousin and second mother to many in Canada, the US, and Greece. Always with an open heart and an open home, Vicky had a unique ability to connect deeply with others. Family, friends, and others are invited to celebrate Vicky's life at St. Katherine Greek Orthodox Church (2716 N Dobson Rd, Chandler, AZ) on Saturday June 22, 2019. Visitation at 09:30 followed by funeral service at 10:00 and burial immediately after at City of Mesa Cemetary (1212 N Center St, Mesa, AZ). Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary