Victor Anthony Spatafora (Vic) passed away on June 25, 2020 at the age of 81 from complications of COVID-19. Vic was born on February 1, 1939 in Chicago, Illinois. He was an iconic proud Italian. Although he was part of the "Silent Generation", anyone who knew Vic, knew there was nothing silent about him. He was always the life of any party. He was the son of Dominick Spatafora "Spats" and Charlotte (Virruso) Spatafora. Vic is preceded by his dear wife Diane (Kurdziel) Spatafora. Vic and Diane met at a dance hall and were married at St. Ferdinand church on January 29, 1966 on one of the coldest days of the year (-16 degrees). Vic loved the Rat Pack, Sinatra and most of all golf. He was a great dancer and he and Diane danced many nights away. He was very true to all his friends, cousins and relatives and always stayed in touch with his childhood friends from St. Michael in Old Town and Lane Tech High School. Although Diane would prepare his favorite Italian food his absolute favorite meal was a steak charred on the outside and medium rare on the inside from Mastro's Steakhouse. In 2005 he and Diane moved to Scottsdale, AZ where he continued to offer limousine services. Vic is survived by his son Dominick and many old and new loving friends. A memorial service will be planned in Chicago after COVID-19 is contained and "steak will be served"!





