Kosary Funeral Home
9837 South Kedzie Avenue
Evergreen Park, IL 60805
(708) 499-3223
Lying in State
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Zion Lutheran Church
9000 S. Menard
Oak Lawn, IL
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
Zion Lutheran Church
9000 S. Menard
Oak Lawn, IL
Victor B. Melulis (Mieliulis) age 92; beloved husband of Ruth; preceded in death by four brothers in the United States and one brother in Lithuania during his military service; also survived by many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Victor filled his life with music. In lieu of flowers; memorials to Zion Lutheran Church appreciated. Funeral Saturday August 3, 2019; Lying in State 9:00 am until time of Funeral Service 11:00 am at Zion Lutheran Church 9000 S. Menard, Oak Lawn Interment Bethania Cemetery Arrangements by Kosary Funeral Home (708) 499-3223 or www.kosaryfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 31, 2019
